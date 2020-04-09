Blue Cross NC to speed payments to providers, implement new support measures for front line health care workers

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCT) Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) announced it will speed up payments to providers as they deal with potential short-term cash flow challenges from COVID-19.

The company is also fast-tracking proactive steps to support hospitals, physicians, nurses and thousands of other health care providers across North Carolina as they mount a heroic response to COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic requires everyone in the health care community to work together and do their part,” said Rahul Rajkumar, chief medical officer at Blue Cross NC. “For Blue Cross NC, supporting our members means supporting our front-line health care providers. The steps we’re taking will increase cashflow, remove administrative tasks and reduce strain on the system. We will continue to respond to this crisis to best serve our members and support doctors, nurses, and hospitals.”

Blue Cross NC has already taken multiple steps to help members during this public health crisis, including waiving cost-sharing for testing and treatment related to COVID-19, expanding virtual care coverage, and increasing access to medication.

For more information visit www.BlueCrossNC.com/Coronavirus.