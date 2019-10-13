BMW driver runs from scene after pedestrian hit, killed, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a BMW that hit and killed a pedestrian Saturday night in Fayetteville, ran from the scene of the deadly incident, police said.

The crash happened just after 8:15 p.m. in the 6800 block of Buttermere Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The deadly collision happened as a 2009 BMW 328i was heading east on Buttermere Drive when the driver ran off the road and struck a pedestrian, the news release said.

The BMW then flipped in the front yard and the driver fled on foot, police said.

The pedestrian, Joel Camacho Ortiz, 33, of Fayettevile was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died.

The 6800 block of Buttermere Drive was closed. No other information was available.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).