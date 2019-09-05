Boats in Beaufort sail to safer waters ahead of Dorian

Live Now
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Alexander Paul Institute of Hair Design Annunciation Catholic School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Wilmington Barton College Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Schools Bertie County District Court Bertie County Rural Health Association Bertie County Schools Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carteret County 3B District Courts Childrens World Learning Center City of New Bern Coastal Carolina Community College Coastal Carolina Neuropsychiatric Center, PA Craven County CARTS Craven County District Courts Craven County Local Government Deep Run Child Care Center Dermatology Associates of Coastal Carolina Dream Provider Care Services Duplin County Courthouse Duplin County Government Eastern Carolina Foot & Ankle Specialist Eastern Dermatology Eastern Headache and Spine EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Edenton-Chowan Schools Edgecombe Community College Edgecombe County District Court Eilenes Childcare GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER Greene County District Court Greene County Health Care Greene County Schools Greenville Family Doctors Greenville Montessori School Halifax Community College Halifax County Schools Hertford County District Court Hobgood Charter School Hyde County Government Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt James Sprunt Community College John Paul II Catholic High School Joy Junction Christian Child Care KinderCare Learning Centers Kinston Community Health Center, Inc. Lawrence Academy Lenoir Community College Lenoir County American Legion Post 43 Meeting Lenoir County District Court Lenoir County Public Schools Living Water Christian School Martin Community College Martin County Adult & Aging Services Martin County Governmental Offices Martin County Schools MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. Memorial Baptist Weekday / Greenville Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mt. Calvary Christian Academy Music Academy of Eastern Carolina Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro North Carolina Wesleyan College Northampton County Schools Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Onslow County Courthouse Onslow County Schools Orthotics & Prosthetics East Pamlico Community College Pamlico County 3B District Courts Perquimans County Schools Pitt County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter Progressive Child Care Center Roses Gymnastics Training Center Saint Peter Catholic School Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Sheppard Memorial Library Smithfield-Farmland Start Right Learning Center The Bear Patch Preschool The Broad Street Clinic The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Oakwood School Tiller Charter School Town of Richlands Twin River YMCA U.S. District Court, Greenville, NC U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC VA Morehead City Clinic Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne Community College Wayne County District Court Weldon City Schools Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court WILSON COUNTY SCHOOLS Winterville Charter Academy Wonderland Academy Day Care

Boats in Beaufort sail to safer waters ahead of Dorian

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Washington Waterfront Docks say it’s time to sail on for the moment unit the storm passes.

The docks hold over 30 boats a day in what is called “slips”. Waterfront leaders say Wednesday is the best day to get your boat situated before Dorian and the docks Boat Master says removing the boast lowered the chances of there being major damage to your property and the cities as well.

“Two reasons being that you can have your boat beat up against the pilings and do significant damage or sink your boat secondly in a severe enough storm the boat can also damage the docks,” said Rick Brace, Boat Master for Washington Waterfront Docks.

The dock is expected to be completely cleared out soon. 9 On Your Side is told that people have been cooperative with storm preparations.

Some Washington locals tell us what they are concerned most about is the chance of storm surge from Dorian.

