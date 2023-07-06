UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman after finding a body that is believed to be of a missing 18-year-old from Laurens.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies began their investigation into the disappearance of 18-year-old Kierstyn Williamson, of Laurens on Sunday, July 2, after she was reported missing by family members to Laurens County authorities.

Investigators said she was last seen by her family on the evening of June 30th. They said she willingly got into the car of someone she was dating online.

Officials said after 36 hours of an extensive search they found the body of a woman believed to be Williamson in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, and are waiting for confirmation from the medical examiner.

“She was my first born, she’s the one who made me a mama,” said Brittney Shealy, Williamson’s mother.

“It’s not right, it’s not right at all, she should be here, she should be at work, she should be living her best life and she’s not.”

Authorities began looking into her private life and found she had met a man online.

“We believe that the dating relationship led to some comfort between Newton and Miss Williamson, which ultimately led to her getting in the car with Josh that night,” said Lieutenant James Maye.

Lieutenant James Maye said the victim was sharing her location with her family.

“Family members knew she was leaving with Mr. Newton. There was just a perception that this was a dating relationship type thing, they were going on a date, and ultimately it ended up in her death, sadly,” he said.

The investigation crossed state lines, investigators believed she was in Monroe, North Carolina.

“We started our investigation from there, we were not able to locate her until late yesterday afternoon, when we found her deceased just over the South Carolina line, just about 7 miles away from the residence where we believed she was,” he said.

Following the 36-hour investigation, two suspects, 25-year-old Joshua Newton and 22-year-old Victoria Smith were later taken into custody.

Newton is facing first-degree murder and obstruction of justice charges and Smith, his live in girlfriend, is charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.

“As far as we can tell right now, her involvement began when the victim was transported from the suspect’s residence to where we eventually found her,” said Maye.

Williamson’s mother, Brittney Shealy, wants justice for her child.

“I want him to sit in jail for the rest of his life, while I send him fliers each and every day to make him remember why he’s in there, what he’s done to my baby,” she said.

Shealy said her daughter loved to sing and draw, and was filled with life.

“It’s hard because one minute she was here and the next minute, she’s gone,” she said.

Newton is being held without bond and Smith’s bond has been set at $3 million dollars. Both are still in custody.

Investigators are still working to establish a motive and will not be releasing the cause of death until they get the medical examiner’s report.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call 911 or (704) 283-3789.