Body found on Cape Fear River believed to be missing boater



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A body found in the Cape Fear River is believed to be a missing boater.

The body was found Sunday morning.

Media reports say the man hasn’t been seen since he jumped in the river in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Friday to retrieve his boat, which had drifted off the trailer as he was putting it in the water.

His boat was found shortly after he was reported missing on Friday. Crews used drones, sonar and divers to search for him.

The body was found in Fayetteville around 4 a.m., and authorities say it matched the missing boater’s description.

Media outlets report that officials are working to confirm it’s him.