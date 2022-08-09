MCDOWELL, N.C. (WSPA) – A body was found Tuesday afternoon while officials were looking for a missing man in McDowell County.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the body in the Curtis Creek area.

Deputies believe the body is that of Gabe Focaracci, 20, who has been missing from Asheville since June 24.

Deputies and rescue personnel made the discovery in a steep and rugged ravine around one mile from where his car was found on July 12, the sheriff’s office said.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week.