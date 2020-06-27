Breaking News
Attention: WNCT/Channel 9 will be moving to a different frequency. Click here for more.
Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Body of missing Pamlico County woman found

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The search for 21-year-old Rayna Novash has ended in Craven County.

Authorities discovered her body in a wooded area in the northern part of the county Friday.

She was reported missing Sunday and had no contact with family and friends since June 18.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating her death as a homicide.

No information has been released about a cause or manner of death.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are also handling the case.

Anyone with information should contact the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office at 252-745-3101.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV