Body of missing Pamlico County woman found

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The search for 21-year-old Rayna Novash has ended in Craven County.

Authorities discovered her body in a wooded area in the northern part of the county Friday.

She was reported missing Sunday and had no contact with family and friends since June 18.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating her death as a homicide.

No information has been released about a cause or manner of death.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are also handling the case.

Anyone with information should contact the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office at 252-745-3101.