Body of six-month-old found in North Carolina cemetery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The body of a six-month-old boy who had been reported missing has been found in a North Carolina cemetery and his mother is under arrest, authorities said Saturday.

Law enforcement officials said the body of Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson was found about 4 a.m. Saturday at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte.

The boy’s body was found about six hours after Tamara Jernel Brown, 30, was arrested by Charlotte police for common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official. She reportedly refused to tell police where her son was.

Brown and the boy had been reported missing Thursday night.

Authorities had said before Brown’s arrest that she may be suffering from a mental health disability and was last seen walking in uptown Charlotte around noon Friday.