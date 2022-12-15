CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A body scanner detected a firearm Thursday morning at West Mecklenburg High School, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

School officials said the weapon discovered by body scanners did not have any live rounds or ammunition.

CMS said that law enforcement arrived on campus Thursday, and an investigation is ongoing.

“All students and staff are safe, and there has been no disruption to the instructional day,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said.

CMS said communication on this incident had been sent out to parents and families.