Bomb squad clears explosives found in Wake County yard; neighbors allowed back home after evacuations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several people were evacuated from their homes after explosives dating back decades were found in the yard of a Wake County home just outside Raleigh Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident began just after 1 p.m. at a home in the 3700 block of Tar Heel Club Road, which is just off Old Milburnie Road near Interstate 540, according to Eric Curry, spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation brought in a bomb disposal unit which decommissioned the explosives around 3:20 p.m.

Curry said the explosives were 50 years old.

Tar Heel Club Road was closed near Holly Lake Trail during the incident.

No one was injured.

EMS, fire units and Raleigh police were also at the scene.