Bravo Alpha Initiative brings beer lovers together to raise money for scholarships

The Bravo Alpha Initiative, based in New Bern, is working to help raise money for scholarships for students in Eastern North Carolina.

As a group they focus on advocating and raising money for education.

Today at the Greenville convention center they kicked off the first annual “teaches revenge beer and wine festival.”

People had the opportunity to enjoy some samples, listen to live music and more.

Scott Andrews is the public affairs officer for Bravo Alpha Initiative.

“We are here to get people in the door try beer and to raise scholarship money so it’s a great organization to be a part of and it’s a lot of fun I mean you’re drinking beer and sending kids to school…what’s better than that,” he says.

If you would like more information on Bravo Alpha Initiative and their events you can visit their website here.