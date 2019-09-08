Break-in reported at Morehead City business

Morehead City Police are asking for the public’s help after a break-in at a local business.

Ioanni’s Grill, located at 4138 Arendell Street, was broken into between midnight and 6:30 Sunday morning, police say.



Investigators are looking for reports of suspicious behavior at that time near East Coast Square, Moore Auto, Ioanni’s Grill and the area of Friendly Rd. Between Arendell and Bridges Streets, or vehicles seen on Bridges St. Ext. stopped or driving slowly.



If you saw any suspicious behavior call Morehead City Police at 252.726.3131 ext. 129 or Crime Stoppers at 726-info.