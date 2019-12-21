Break the Cycle: Nonprofit organization works to stop domestic violence through art

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – On Saturday, a local nonprofit organization worked to stop domestic violence through art at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center.

The Friendship Lottery held the, “I am Queen. I am King,” a domestic violence art show in honor of victims of violence.

Advocates from transition shelters and city shared information on how to get help.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew says domestic violence increased this year, including domestic homicides.

All of the proceeds from the event went to the Girls Recognizing Our Worth or G.R.O.W. Foundation— a group created by a survivor of domestic violence.

Tracey Parker said, “I just want to bring more awareness to what Niesha is doing with the Grow Foundation. She is an amazing woman. With a lot of strength.”

“This is important to me. I’m committed to it. I have structured our department to find better ways to address it. Now it’s just getting the right people to push things toward, said Chief Steve Drew.

Here are some local and national resources for victims in need of help.

YWCA South Hampton Roads in Norfolk

Phone: 757-625-4248

Offers counseling, youth and crisis services.

24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757-251-0144

Avalon Center in Williamsburg

Phone: 757-258-5022

Offers transitional housing, emergency shelter, youth services, legal advice, and counseling.

24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757- 258-5051

Samaritan House Inc. in Virginia Beach

Phone: 757-631-0710

Offers counseling, emergency shelter placement, and safety planning.

24-hour Crisis Hotline 757-430-2120

HER Shelter in Portsmouth

Phone: 757-485-1445

Offers emergency services, court assistance, shelter, employment, housing assistance.

Hotline: 757-485-3384

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1−800−799−7233

