BREAKING: Active shooter in El Paso, Texas Walmart

EL PASO, T.X. (CBS News)– Police responded to reports of a shooting at a Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso on Saturday. In a tweet, El Paso police confirmed an “active shooter” and urged people to avoid the area.

Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

ATF agents are en route to assist the El Paso police at the scene of the shooting, CBS News correspondent Jeff Pegues reports.

Witness Ray Holgin told CBS News that he was about to go into the Walmart when he heard at least 10 gunshots. He said he thought he saw at least two people with guns. Holgin told CBS News that he saw at least one person, an elderly lady, fall to the ground, but he’s not sure if she was shot.

Details of the apparent shooting were not immediately clear but many people took to social media to report the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.