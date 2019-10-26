BREAKING: ECU Interim Chancellor Dan Gerlach resigns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- According to the UNC System, Dan Gerlach has resigned from his position as East Carolina University’s Interim Chancellor.

UNC System Interim President Bill Roper released the following statement regarding East Carolina University:

“East Carolina University Interim Chancellor Dan Gerlach has submitted his resignation, effective immediately, which I have accepted. I believe that this action is in the best interests of the entire East Carolina University community. I have begun the process of identifying the next interim chancellor for ECU and will share more information with the university community as soon as possible.”

