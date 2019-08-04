BREAKING OVERNIGHT: 9 dead, 26 injured in Dayton, Ohio mass shooting

DAYTON, OHIO (CBS News/AP) –

UPDATE:

(AP) Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says the gunman in a mass shooting that killed nine people in Ohio was wearing body armor and had extra magazines.

She says Dayton police officers patrolling the area fired on the shooter within a minute, killing him. She said “hundreds of people in the Oregon District could be dead today” if police hadn’t acted quickly.

The mayor said at a press conference Sunday morning that 26 people have been injured and are at local hospitals.

Officials say it’s too early to provide details on the suspect’s identity.

Whaley commended the “girt and resiliency of this community,” saying Dayton has been through a lot this year.

The mayor said she would provide frequent updates throughout the day with the next one scheduled for 10 a.m. EDT.





PREVIOUS:

(CBS News) A shooting in Dayton, Ohio early Sunday morning left 9 dead and at least 16 wounded, local police confirmed. The shooter was also killed, police said.

The incident occurred outside, just after 1 a.m., in the city’s Oregon district, known for an active bar scene. The shooter has not been identified, and a motive was not immediately clear.

The incident was resolved quickly, police said, and the FBI is providing assistance.

#OregonDistrict #update We had officers in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

The shooting in Dayton comes less than one day after 20 were killed in a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.