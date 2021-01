GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Police are responding to a reported shooting inside the Greenville Mall Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the shooting is a result of an altercation between two men. Both individuals fled the scene.

There are no injuries reported.

Officers responding to Greenville Mall for report of shots fired. Argument between two men — one discharged weapon inside mall. No injuries reported. Both individuals fled area. No ongoing threat inside mall. Investigation ongoing. More info released as it becomes available. — Greenville Police (@GreenvillePD) January 16, 2021

