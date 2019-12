BEAUFORT, N.C.(WNCT)- A structure fire is ongoing at The Spouter Inn Restaurant and Bakery in Beaufort, N.C.

The fire sparked around 5:00 a.m. this morning.

A fireboat and crews from Beaufort County, Morehead City Fire and EMS, and numerous others are still actively working to put out the fire.

Residents from the apartments above the Bakery have been evacuated.

Stay with 9OYS as we learn more.

Video courtesy of David R. Cartier

Photos courtesy of the Morehead City Fire and EMS facebook page.