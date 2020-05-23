Breweries and wineries blindsided by Phase 2 reopening

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

Breweries and wineries in North Carolina can now reopen in Governor Cooper’s Phase two.

Although it’s an exciting time for these business, many were blind sided by the sudden change.

“We went from you know disappointed that we would probably be doing curbside for another four weeks to oh my gosh we can open immediately,” said Local Oak Brewery owner Benjamin Self.

Many of these businesses spent their first day “reopen” cleaning and preparing for customers.

For Self and his brewery, it’s all about construction.

“Improving the inside of the building and honestly getting ready to brew more beer,” said Self.

Self hopes to have Local Oak Brewing Company open by Tuesday, May 26th.