HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Hunter Mikles’ dream as a boy was to dance. Now, he’s doing it on Broadway and sharing his story with a little help from his mom.

“The book is based on my true story growing up in a relatively small town trying all the things boys are supposed to do: soccer, baseball, trying on traditional sports, and then I found dance, and that is the thing that really lit me up,” Hunter said.

Hunter Mikles, author of “Hunter the Dancing Fox,” is a professional dancer. He started dancing at a young age. Often, he was the only boy in the dance studio. He was teased and questioned about his decision to dance. Even his mother, Robin Mikles, sometimes tried to change his mind.

Robin recounted, “When he said, ‘Mama, I want to be a dancer,’ I said, ‘Oh, OK.'”

Despite the doubts, she let her boy dance all the way to Broadway.

“I have been dreaming of doing this,” Hunter said.

Now, he’s using his dream and his story to teach other kids to chase their own through the book “Hunter the Dancing Fox,” which Hunter and Robin wrote together.

“We are also hoping that the book can be used in the classrooms to help teach perseverance, acceptance, anti-bullying. Helping educators have a resource to teach those lessons as well,” Hunter Mikles said.

This is important to Robin, who used to be a teacher with Davidson County Schools.

“I am hoping counselor conferences and things like that will work to get those and district offices will see it and say that will be good for the classrooms because it is a message I think needs to be out there,” she said. “I want boys and girls to know their dreams are possible, that they can pursue anything they want with perseverance, grit or even with bullying and teasing or whatever it may be.”

Hunter wants to make sure kids—and adults—know that you are never too old to dream.

“If you find something you really just love and lights you up, just know you can do it,” Hunter said.

Hunter is currently in New York City on Broadway in the musical Wicked.

If you want a copy of “Hunter the Dancing Fox,” visit DancingFoxProductions.com.

In March, the authors plan to be at the Lexington Book Fair to offer signed copies of the book.