BURGAW, N.C. (WNCT) – Burgaw Brewing, Burgaw’s first brewpub, is excited to announce that they are scheduled to open on Saint Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17th at 103 S. Wright Street in downtown Burgaw.

Burgaw Brewing is owned and operated by Kevin and Emmaline Kozak, and is the second restaurant project initiated by Burgaw Now and Own Your Own founder, Richard Johnson. Funded under Johnson’s “social entrepreneurship” model, these organizations also helped to launch Fat Daddy’s pizzeria in 2020. Own Your Own is now holding a nationwide restaurant competition where the winner will receive a $1 million budget to design and build a third restaurant in downtown Burgaw.

“Under the Kozak’s leadership, Burgaw Brewing will prove that the Own Your Own model can subsidize ownership and invest in small towns leading to a return on investment that doesn’t just benefit potential owners, but entire communities,” Richard Johnson says.

Kevin Kozak is a professional brewer who has been in the industry since 2004 and was the former head brewer at Wilmington’s first brewpub, Front Street Brewery. In addition to his brewing experience, Kevin has held nearly every position within the restaurant industry. Emmaline, who will oversee the front of house operations, also has nearly 20 years of experience in hospitality.

The 4,000-square-foot building houses a 10-barrel brewing system created by Canada-based Specific Mechanical Systems.

“After testing Burgaw’s water we learned that it is very soft and has a very low mineral content,” Kevin Kozak says. “It’s almost identical to the water in the city of Pilsen in the Czech Republic where Pilsner Urquell is brewed. It’s the perfect water for lagers of any kind.”

While the Kozak’s plan to brew a wide range of beers, the 103 Lager, a German lager named after the building’s address, will be the flagship.

“Maybe it’s a bit simple, but for me, there’s nothing better than a great burger and a good pint of German lager,” Kozak says.

Burgaw Brewing will host guest taps from local breweries to start, but expect to have around a dozen of their own brews as well as a draft margarita on tap within the coming months. Bottled craft and domestic beer is also available, as well as a full bar.

Burgaw Brewing’s menu consists of a variety of handheld options, including the customizable Burgaw Burger, a smoked pork loin sandwich, a smoked chicken Philly, and a sausage hoagie. All of the meats will be smoked in-house. Diners will also find pub classics such as fish and chips, nachos, chili cheese fries and smoked chicken wings with a choice of six house-made sauces. Salads and vegetarian options are also available.

The bar and dining area seats approximately 100 guests and a beer garden is currently under construction for outdoor seating. The design and buildout was a collaboration between the owners, Clark Hipp Architecture, Chris and Brian Cahill of Cahill Design and Build and Frank Lewis Builders. The 1940s-era building features a restored tin ceiling that is original to the building, exposed brick, and reclaimed wood from tobacco barns, creating a warm and inviting space unlike any other in the area.

“We love living in Burgaw because it’s a wonderful community with great people,” Kozak says. “We just can’t wait to welcome everyone in to serve them a good pint and a great meal.”

Burgaw Brewing will offer a limited menu of burgers and wings for the first week of business and will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information see https://www.instagram.com/burgawbrewing/ and here.