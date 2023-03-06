BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man faces over a dozen charges, including taking indecent liberties with a child and prostitution, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, detectives with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation after getting a report of a sexual assault against a juvenile by an adult.

During this investigation, detectives were able to establish probable cause to charge Gary Donnell Cotton, 42, of Burlington.

Cotton surrendered himself to the Magistrate’s office Monday afternoon. He was arrested and booked into the Alamance County Detention Center under a $2 million bond.

He was charged with: