Business owner shares frustration over liquor licenses, as closures continue

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina’s reopening is pausing in phase two while state leaders work to flatten the curve of the coronavirus.

But owners of shut down businesses still have to pay many costly expenses.

Every year, businesses that sell alcohol must renew their ABC liquor licenses, but owners say these payments are difficult to make when they’re not allowed to open.

Allison Thomas is the owner of Scarborough Fare Catering & The Martinsborough.

She explains, “In so many cases we’ve had to just dig deep into our pockets to pay rent, to pay utilities to keep full time staff employed.”

So, why renew a license if you’re shut down?

“If you don’t pay those permits and you lose those permits then you have to jump through the hoops all over again and you will pay a higher rate,” says Thomas.

Business owners want help from state and local leaders.

Thomas states, “We expect relief from the state. Relief in the form of a credit, reimbursement, you know something of that nature because most businesses have lost, we’ve almost lost six months.”

Some believe the solution is to reopen more businesses.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for the state to charge her or anyone else a fee to do business and then not allow them to do business and the most expedient relief that I think we can give her is the ability to open her doors and conduct business,” says Senator Jim Perry.

Others would like to see monetary relief.

Senator Don Davis says, “I support either rebate based on the closure period or actually pro rating the fees. I think this is important in helping our businesses and as we prepare to return to Raleigh in just a few days after the 4th I hope this is something we can take up

Business owners say they’re tired of being patient. They want to see some form of relief from the state soon.