Business owners welcome ECU students back to Greenville

Over 20,000 students heading back to class for the fall semester means more customers eating at uptown restaurants.

Interim Executive Director of Uptown Greenville Meredith Hawke says this boost is a big help to the community.

“Everybody loves to eat local, shop local, play local right now, and just outside of ECU’s front door is a wonderful place to do that,” said Hawke.

Restaurants like The Scullery and Supdogs are increasing their inventory, hiring extra workers, and telling their staff to be on their A-game.

“This summer has been pretty busy for us. Its actually been kind of a wild summer, but it does still have its drop off, so it’s nice to have a bunch of people come back,” said Jacob Adkins, front of house manager at The Scullery.

Adkins said this week is a great time for people to get to know businesses in Uptown.

This year some Uptown restaurants and ECU are partnering through the Bounty Bucks program.

The program allows students to use their one card at places like Blackened Kracken and Blackbeard Coffee Roasters.

“It’s such an opportunity to really ramp up the offering, and ramp up the welcome. You truly feel the purple and gold pirate pride here in Greenville,” said Hawke.

You can find more information on the Bounty Bucks program here.