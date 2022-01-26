New hotel coming to Uptown District will add value to Greenville and ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Hilton Garden Inn is coming to Uptown in the summer of 2023. It’s expected to boost the city and add to the district in various ways.

“We’re really excited. I mean, this is a great investment or uptown district, we’ve talked about having hotels for many years. And finally, to be able to see one, breaking ground today is extremely important. It’s very important for our local economy,” said Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly.

The new home for the hotel will be 419 Evans Street in the Uptown area. The $23 million investment will add to the city, allowing Greenville visitors to have an additional place to stay.

Paul Adkison and Scott Diggs, owners of Co-X Properties, are leading the venture. Both are graduates of East Carolina University.

“So this community is done so much for me in the form of education and who I am. I felt like that it was time to invest back into this community with what we feel like it’s going to be a great investment, it’s going to be a great opportunity for Greenville,” said Paul Adkison.

ECU Chancellor Dr. Philip Rogers was also at the groundbreaking ceremony.

“This project, not only will we see an economic impact, but an academic impact,” said Rogers.

The 101-room hotel coming to Uptown will be the tallest building in the district and will include a restaurant, meeting space and a rooftop bar.

With the hotel being placed in the heart of Greenville, it will make for easier access to eating, shopping and dining in Uptown. It’s also the only hotel that’s not over a mile outside of the Uptown District.

“I’ve always thought that Greenville was lacking a downtown opportunity for people to come in to gamble to stay asleep instead. And so we’re really excited about partnering with the university and the Hotel in downtown Greenville,” said Diggs.

For the project leaders, they’re enhancing what already felt like home to them in ENC.