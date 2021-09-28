After adding 8.6 million customers since start of 2020, Fidelity to hire 1,500 in RTP

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) — Fidelity Investments is bringing 1,500 entry-level customer service jobs to the Triangle.

The company needs to hire people to run its new Personal Investment Regional Center at Research Triangle Park.

“Fidelity is seeking candidates with strong customer service skills including those working in industries like hospitality and retail that may have been hit hardest by the pandemic,” said Rob Merdes, general manager of Fidelity’s Personal Investment Regional Center at RTP.

You don’t need a college degree or a background in finance to land one of the new positions.

“As a matter of fact, we have programs to help with tuition support and college debt reduction for some of our newer associates,” said Merdes. “So we feel this is an unbelievable opportunity for folks interested in starting a career here.”

New employees will be trained and will have the potential to move up within the company to financial planning roles.

“We are offering virtual hiring, onboarding, hiring and training as well as work from home arrangements to ensure the safety of our associates,” he said of the hiring process.

It’s the third time this year that Fidelity has announced a new batch of jobs it’s bringing to North Carolina.

“Over the last year has grown substantially. We’ve added 8.6 million new customers since the beginning of 2020,” Merdes said of why the company keeps expanding.

Fidelity wouldn’t reveal how much the jobs pay, but did say the salaries are “competitive.” Some of the 1,500 open positions are posted online, the others will be added gradually. New hires will help customers with their savings and retirement goals.

With Apple, Google, and Fidelity creating new job opportunities, Gov. Roy Cooper says this highlights the need to invest in education, and says community colleges will be key to preparing the workforce.

He explained, “I think companies like Fidelity and other successful North Carolina companies are expecting that from us, because as Rob said, it’s a challenge to fill these 1,500 jobs and we have to make sure we have the diverse, talented workforce to do it.”

You can apply for one of the new openings here https://jobs.fidelity.com/.