GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — One of the top five private aviation companies in the world is opening a new hangar in Kinston.

On Tuesday, flyExclusive celebrated its second phase of expansion. With that comes high hopes for the future. flyExclusive Chairman and CEO Jim Seagrave said the project has been in the works for four years. The overall goal was in-house maintenance for Eastern North Carolina.

This $2.5 million hangar will be used for stripping paint off planes, which must be contained and treated to comply with environmental regulations. The company already has around 95 planes in its fleet and hopes to add another 25 this year.

“These facilities allowed us to repatriate those dollars and about $4 million a month nearly $50 million a year of spin now happens right here in Eastern North Carolina,” Seagrave said.

A few jobs are added with each plane. Seagrave said they hope to reach outside of their company and start business with other customers as well.