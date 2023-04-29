GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A special coffee shop in Greenville has officially opened its doors to the public.

Awaken Coffee is a non-profit organization that employs special-needs people to promote inclusivity and equal opportunity. The business recently had a soft opening before Saturday’s festivities. Community members joined the grand opening celebration Saturday morning to enjoy some hot coffee served by smiling workers.

“I never actually had a job. it’s not just a regular coffee shop, you come here to make friends and to talk,” said Amanda Savage, who works at Awaken Coffee.

“It’s not just going to get a cup of coffee, it’s a community,” said Carol Preston, the owner of Awaken Coffee. “It’s been so much fun to watch the Brew Crew and the allies really come together as a family.”

The grand opening event had original-brewed and specialty coffee available for those who attended Saturday. Cupcakes and cookies were also served.

The business will be open each Wednesday through Saturday from, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 101 W. 14th St. Suite 110 A in Greenville.