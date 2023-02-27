GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hope you’re ready for seconds.

On March 7, Biscuitville will have a grand opening of its second restaurant in Greenville, slated to open at 1970 SE Greenville Blvd. The first Biscuitville opened at 202 SW Greenville Blvd. on Feb. 8.

The new restaurant will feature a dual-lane drive-thru to speed up wait times for guests. The celebration will run from 8 a.m. to noon with a ribbon cutting to take place at 2:15 p.m.

Biscuitville guests are invited to sign up for a chance to win Free Breakfast for a Year online. Ten willers will be awarded combo coupons for a total of 52 coupons per prize. Biscuitville will award Free Breakfast for a Year by randomly selecting ten of the entries received.

To be eligible, entries must be submitted prior to the day of the grand opening. No purchase is necessary to enter. Click here to enter.

“After a record-breaking opening day at our first location in Greenville, we are so excited to bring a second restaurant to the Greenville community,” Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven said. “We thank Greenville for its tremendous support and look forward to serving you the fresh, local ingredients our guests know and love from our new location.”