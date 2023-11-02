RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Black-owned watch company founded by two Fayetteville natives has been added to Oprah’s Favorite Things 2023 List.

The watch company, Springbreak Watches (SPGBK), is a designer watch company based out of North Carolina that provides unique and colorful watches inspired by the community, culture, educational backgrounds and shared experiences.

The co-founders, Kwame Molden and Maurice Davis, are two childhood best friends and alums of E.E. Smith High School. Each watch and watch band in the collection is symbolic and named in honor of a school or community in Fayetteville, according to the SPGBK Watches website.

Oprah’s Favorite Things List this year includes an array of BIPOC, women, or veteran-founded companies.

To learn more about SPGBK Watches, click here. They are available at Nordstrom, Macy’s and Belk. To learn about other items on Oprah’s Favorite Things List, click here.