GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – BMW Manufacturing’s Plant Spartanburg is expanding and going green.

BMW Manufacturing president, Dr. Robert Engelhorn, made the announcements in Greenville Wednesday.

Plant Spartanburg is in the process of building a new logistics center and technical training center.

Engelhorn announced Wednesday that the upstate plant will also add a 219,000 square foot press shop, creating 200 new jobs at the plant.

Courtesy BMW

The new press shop, which will start production in the summer of 2024, will take raw coils of steel, cut them into blanks, and stamp sheet metal parts for future BMW models. Those components include hang-on parts such as the vehicle’s four doors, fenders, exterior body sides, and liftgate.

“As the home of BMW’s largest manufacturing operation in the world, we are proud to be a part of BMW’s history and plans for the future,” said S.C. Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey in a released statement. “BMW is a true steward of their community, and this latest investment in their operations and employees is reason to celebrate. We know that BMW will continue to accomplish great things in our state.”

The company says they have invested more than $12 billion dollars in their South Carolina operations since 1992.

Engelhorn also announced that the company is moving toward carbon neutrality, with a goal to have their BMW lines fully carbon neutral by 2025 and their Rolls Royce and Mini brands fully carbon neutral in the 2030s.