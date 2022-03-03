SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The semiconductor and supply problems that have plagued many automotive manufacturers last year were not enough to stop BMW from producing a record number of vehicles.

For President and CEO of BMW manufacturing Dr. Robert Engelhorn, logistics and efficiency were necessary to overcome industry headwinds. He said playing team sports in college has guided his leadership philosophy since he took over the top job for BMW Manufacturing Spartanburg last year.

“I grow up in rowing competitions. he said. “Rowing and car production in my point of view has a lot of things together. It’s a team sport. You have to show endurance, you have to also follow the processes, in terms of synchronicity, and you have to go the extra mile when it hurts,” he said.

That philosophy has served him well as he set about trying to navigate industry shortages and delays last year.

“It’s also about team sports. It’s about winning, and hopefully not losing together. And you have to practice each and every day to be excellent,” Engelhorn said.

Last year, Plant Spartanburg exported nearly 260,000 BMW X series vehicles with an export value of $10.1 billion, primarily through Port of Charleston, according to a press release from BMW.

BMW Manufacturing led the nation in automotive exports by value (not quantity) in the United States for the eighth consecutive year in 2021, according to a press release from the organization.

Overall in 2021, BMW Spartanburg produced 433,810 BMW X series vehicles. More than 50 percent of those vehicles were exported. The Spartanburg plant produces the company’s crossover vehicles.

Overall, it’s a 20 percent increase compared to 2020.

The logistical and economic opportunities in South Carolina that had initially attracted BMW to locate a production facility in Spartanburg in 1992, also helped the automotive manufacturer weather industry shortages due to shipping delays and semiconductor shortages, Engelhorn said.

“These are excellent results in their own right. What makes this even more special is that we set records in a very difficult year,” he said.

Daily airfreight between Germany and South Carolina compensated for shipping delays, and relationships with tech suppliers ensured access to semiconductors, he said.

“We aim to ensure supplies continue to reach our plants. Our position, here in South Carolina, helps us move parts and finish products quickly because of our access to multiple forms of transportation,” he said.

The Inland Port, Port of Charleston and the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport were important factors for achieving the record production numbers, he said.

This week at the 2022 SC Automotive Summit, Engelhorn announced several expansions to the Spartanburg plant, including a metal press factory, logistic center and technical training center.

The new logistics center will consolidate efforts to improve efficiency, and the technical training center is intended to provide instruction for employees and Upstate college students.

Plant Spartanburg’s Future

BMW Plant Spartanburg (Credit-BMW)

Engelhorn said the long-term vision for the plant included producing electric vehicles, digitalization and automation–as well as overall carbon neutrality by 2050.

Later this year, the Spartanburg plant will begin producing the first electric version of the company’s M-branded motorsport vehicles that focus on performance. It’s called the BMW X-M. It’s also the first time the M-branded vehicles will be available in an electric car.

BMW is promoting its “Neue Klasse” or “New Class” of vehicles designed with the transition between hybrid and electric motors in mind. The electric and hybrid design is expected to launch in 2025.

“Increasing efficiency of internal combustion engines contributes to our goal of lowering overall CO2 emissions,” he said.

The company’s Mini and Rolls Royce brands are scheduled to be fully electric by 2030.

The top five export destinations from BMW Manufacturing were China (24.1 percent), Germany (12.3 percent), South Korea (9.4 percent), Canada (5.6 percent), and Great Britain (5.4 percent), according to a press release from the company.

Since 1992, the BMW Group has invested nearly $12 billion in its South Carolina factory. BMW Manufacturing is the largest BMW Group plant in the world, producing more than 1,500 vehicles each day. The model portfolio includes five top-selling BMW X models, four Motorsport X models, and two plug-in hybrid electric vehicle X models. The factory has a production capacity of up to 450,000 vehicles and employs more than 11,000 people. and more than 40 local and state suppliers, according to a press release from the company.