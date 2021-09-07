Business continues to boom for Greenville location, even after move

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A popular East Carolina University tailgate store has relocated to a new spot in Uptown Greenville.

Tailgate Classics has seen tremendous growth since its debut. Now, the store is receiving even more traffic at its new location at 304 Evans Street, next to Coastal Fog.

Tailgate Classics started with owner Cameron Highley selling vintage tailgate wear at ECU games during his freshman year, back in 2015. Now, they have a new storefront location in Uptown, and its bringing the 80s and 90s back to gamedays.

Retro classics like windbreakers, sneakers, T-shirts and much more are for sale at Tailgate Classics. They’ve been operating successfully as an online store but felt it was time to make the leap to adding a storefront.

New owner Cameron Higeon is excited for people to see his work and for customers to get the experience of trying items on.

“I was a broke college freshman like many others I knew and I said, “Hey, you know maybe I should start selling off some of my collection and making some designs,” Higeon said.

Five years later, that thought is now a reality. Higeon said he hopes Tailgate Classics will become a staple in the community for the clothing industry.