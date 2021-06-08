Business expanding into Jones County hopes to help boost economic development

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jones County is looking to bounce back after being hit hard by Hurricane Florence in 2018 and the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

John Bender, Economic Development Director for the county, said they are finally bringing in new and old business after lots of owners had to close due to COVID-19.

One of those businesses is a Jacksonville staple that is expanding success into Maysville. Yo’Breeze Frozen Dessert Bar is a staple in the city, serving huge milkshakes, fresh ice cream while also supporting local small businesses.

Owner Breon Williams tells 9OYS that they want to bring options to Jones County and be able to support the local small business in the rural area.

I feel like has been left out a lot so we choose Maysville because we wanted to bring our small business to this small town to give people something to look forward to in their city. Breon Williams, Yo’Breeze Frozen Desert Bar owner

Williams said they already see foot traffic in Jacksonville from the area, and he hopes the new store will bring more people to Maysville.

Bender and Williams both say they hope new business will encourage others to also expand to the county. If your business is interested in opening a business in Jones County to contact him here.