GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Though the outcome of Saturday’s college football game between East Carolina and NC State did not go the way fans of the Pirates had hoped, for businesses in Greenville, it was just the opposite.

Many businesses that spoke with WNCT said they had record-breaking turnouts and that it was a weekend unlike any other they’ve had in quite a while.

“So, we knew it was going to be a busy weekend, we kind of prepared for that, made sure we overordered for everything,” said Marilyn Reichstein, general manager of Sup Dogs. “I have been here for nine years now, so I’ve seen a lot, and the energy, the crowd, even the NC State fans were here. It was just a crazy weekend.”

Sup Dogs opened at 9 a.m. Saturday to be ready for fans of both football teams. To put it simply, this way a great way to open the season.

“We did prepare, so luckily, we never really ran out of anything, so we’re very fortunate on that,” Reichstein said. “But it was the most customers we’ve had, our sales were the highest they’ve ever been, and, you know, I think it just started the season off really well for everybody.”

The next football game, scheduled for this Saturday at home against Old Dominion, could be even better. With a 6 p.m. kickoff time at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, businesses like the Scullery say when the games are early, people skip out on breakfast. They are hoping for an even bigger crowd this Saturday.

“We should have an even better day,” said Matthew Scully, owner of the Scullery. “I think that’s a later kickoff time for that game, which is great for our business. But it’s always fun to have a football game, especially now sorta post-pandemic, to have a really great crowd at a game and for our football team to be playing well.”

Restaurants and bars in Greenville are already preparing for whatever the next game brings.