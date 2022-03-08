GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gas prices in the country are at an all-time high, and many people are voicing their opinions about it in Greenville.

Some local businesses like restaurant delivery drivers and public transportation systems don’t like the idea of how high gas prices are. In case of seeing an increase in traffic, they are making steps towards planning for future courses of action.

Alicia Chapman, one of the supervisors with Greenville’s transit system, said they haven’t seen an increase yet in ridership since the gas prices have gone up.

“People that’s riding now, it’s kind of been, it has been a little more increase, but that’s before the prices went up for the gas,” Chapman said.

Chapman said the main plan is if they see an increase in riders, the transit system will have to keep in mind only 19 people can be on each bus route. If they reach this capacity, they always have a driver on standby to assist.

Tina Staton, the owner of T & L Transportation said she’ll have to increase her prices in order to keep up with the surge in prices, a choice she doesn’t want to have to make.

“A lot of them really don’t have transportation, so I try to be their provider, but due to the gas going up, the prices with them have to go up, and a lot of people can’t afford it,” Staton said.

Not only will an increase in prices affect buses and transportation, it will also affect restaurant delivery drivers.

Austin Chitmon is the manager, delivery driver and catering director at Smashed Waffles. He said restaurants that offer delivery probably have to adjust fees to accommodate their drivers. But he said right now, it’s a waiting game.

“We’ve talked about it and nothing’s for certain, but as of right now, we pay $3.50 per delivery fee, and, you know the gas prices are $4, so you can kind of do the math on that,” Chitmon said. “But as of right now, we’ve been talking about it but there’s no final thing on it.”