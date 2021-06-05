Busy weekend of events in Greenville benefits local businesses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It is a busy weekend in Greenville as Pitt County Schools graduates the Class of 2021, former President Donald Trump speaks at the NC GOP Convention and ECU Baseball hosts the NCAA Regional Tournament.

With three big events being held, many local businesses are seeing an uptick in foot traffic which is driving sales not only in the city, but throughout Pitt County as well.

“We are really excited to have people back in Greenville and in Pitt County,” said Paul Sheehan, Director of Sports Development with Play Greenville-NC Sports.

City leaders like Sheehan with the Greenville-Pitt County Sports Commission are excited to have people traveling to and from the area again.

“Not only are locals getting back out, but we are starting to see people come in from outside of the county, which is great because they are getting into the breweries, the restaurants, the shops, the small businesses that really were hurting in the past year. Now everything is really starting to open back up,” said Sheehan.

The weekend of events is expected to generate nearly $1,500,000 of economic impact following the COVID-stricken year the city had in 2020.

“There are a lot of people out and about which is great this weekend,” Sheehan said. “The East Carolina baseball regional tournament we have estimated to bring in right at about $1,000,000 of economic impact to Greenville and Pitt County.”

“The Republican State Convention is going to bring in about $575,000 in economic impact. So, we are looking at over $1,500,000 of economic impact coming into Greenville and Pitt County, which is just amazing after the year we’ve had.”

One local business seeing an immediate impact from the events is Pitt Street Brewery.

“Yesterday [Friday] was busier than normal for this time of year. That was nice to see from the time we opened to the time we closed,” said Brianna Long, Pitt Street general manager. “We love the people here and getting able to see people that we haven’t been able to see for a while has been great.”

While this weekend is not the first time there are lessened COVID-19 restrictions, people are still excited and more willing to gather together in public.

City leaders say over the past few months, they have booked more than $5,500,000 in economic events, including the ones going on this weekend. The rest of the revenue will flow in during the remainder of this year and through 2022.