Cabinet maker to expand operations in Lenoir County, Cooper announces

RALEIGH, N.C. – MasterBrand Cabinets, one of the largest cabinet manufacturers in North America, will expand its operations in Lenoir County to create more than 450 jobs over five years, Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest more than $13.5 million to expand production capacity at its manufacturing center in Kinston.

“It’s great news any time good manufacturing jobs come to Eastern North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. “MasterBrand Cabinets already provides good jobs for many people in Kinston and Lenoir County and will now add even more opportunities for our ready and able workforce.”

MasterBrand Cabinets, a subsidiary of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., manufactures and distributes a wide spectrum of cabinetry products designed to satisfy every budget and lifestyle. The company serves market segments that include stock cabinets, semi-custom and custom cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other areas of the home. The company’s project in Lenoir County will expand its existing facility in Kinston to meet growing demand for its products. The company plans to significantly increase the site’s production capacity, with cabinets for kitchens making up the primary output for the expanded facility.

“MasterBrand is committed to investing in our people and facilities through offering competitive wages and benefits; providing a safe and clean working environment; and training, developing, and retaining our associates,” said Dave Banyard, president, MasterBrand Cabinets. “We are proud to expand our operations in Kinston, which allows us to better meet the demand of our customers while providing new jobs and strengthening the communities where our associates live and work.”

“MasterBrand Cabinets’ new jobs and investment are the fruits of our state’s commitment to build a skilled, inclusive, and diverse workforce,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “As our First in Talent strategic plan makes clear, we will continue to make investments in our educational and training systems so that manufacturers will continue to expand and grow in our state.”

While salaries will vary based on position, the average wage for all the new jobs will exceed the Lenoir County average of $39,839. The total payroll impact for the region is expected to reach more than $18.5 million.

MasterBrand Cabinets’ project in North Carolina will be facilitated by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the State estimates the project will grow its economy by $657.8 million. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the 464 new jobs tied to this grant, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $3,878,000, spread over 12 years.

State payments only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

“MasterBrand Cabinets is an important economic engine in our community,” said N.C. Senator Jim Perry “I’m proud to welcome these new jobs and investment to Kinston and Lenoir County.”

“Many people in our region have collaborated closely for many months to make today’s announcement possible,” said N.C. Representative Chris Humphrey. “Local officials and leaders in Lenoir County and the Global TransPark region will continue to support MasterBrand Cabinets as they enter this next phase of partnership with our area.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Lenoir Community College, Lenoir County, the City of Kinston and the North Carolina Global TransPark Economic Development Region.