Cary Towne Center to close its doors for good on Jan. 31

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary Towne Center will close its doors for the final time on Jan. 31, CBS 17 has confirmed.

Epic Games purchased the mall and will make the 87-acre location its new campus by 2024, according to the video game maker.

Epic will buy the 980,000 square foot property from two companies that purchased it in January 2019 “in a distressed sale.”

Epic has been based in Cary for 20 years. Until the move to the new headquarters, the company will remain at its current location at Crossroads Boulevard, a news release said.

In Feb. 2020, plans were announced that Cary Towne Center will be getting a face-lift in the form of a new multi-million dollar indoor sports complex. It’s unclear how that project might be affected.

In the announcement Sunday, Epic Games said it is “working with the Town of Cary on its development and exploring ways some of this property might be used by the community.”