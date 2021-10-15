Charlotte entrepreneur who created phone accessory partners with Emmy award-winning artist

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Charlotte entrepreneur who created a phone accessory in 2017 is partnering with an Emmy award-winning artist.

“I have never invented anything in my life,” Spiider Griip co-found David Britt said.

But that changed, when the music producer heard a story from a friend, who witnesses a man drop his phone in the toilet.

“He goes, ‘you got to figure out a way to prevent people from dropping their phones,” Britt said. “I started doing drawings and then had some really fortunate things happen,” Britt said. “I found a designer, engineers, attorneys, hit the ground running and here we are today.”

The company launched Spiider Griip in 2019, distributing the product from Charlotte. It sticks to the back of your phone, rotates 360 degrees and can be used as a kickstand.

“People love them,” Britt said. They love them.”

Thursday, the company announced global superstar and NASCAR owner Pitbull as a partner and advisor.

“We all know that he is a talented artist that’s obvious, but the amount of business knowledge he has, creativity, he is brilliant,” Britt said.

He says he plans to continue growing the company, but won’t ever forget how it started.

“I’ll probably never know the man who dropped his phone in that place but thank goodness my friend saw him do it,” Britt said.