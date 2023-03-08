AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – A company in Ayden is expanding its facility.

CMI Plastics is a plastic packaging solutions company. They’re adding a 60,000-square-foot expansion to its facility.

Company officials say the $5 million project has been in the works for a couple of years. They also said it’ll ease some challenges with spacing, equipment and accessibility.

“The last 12 months have been a real challenge for us and our business,” said Steven Hasselbach, director of sales and engineering. “We’ve grown so much and we’ve had to utilize off-sight storage, and with this expansion, it allows us to really be more nimble for our customers, make it easier for our warehouse and logistics team. It’s really gonna be a big win.”

Company officials said the expansion will bring in 12 more jobs now and 30 more jobs in the next three years. Construction starts in April and should be done by the end of the year.

