Compute North hopes to break ground by springtime

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Compute North is looking to break ground in Greenville in the next couple of months.

The company gained attention late last year and has been trying to come to Pitt County since then. That date is now sooner than ever.

“They would hope to close on the land sometime in April or May,” said Greenville ENC Alliance Vice President of Business Development, Uconda Dunn. “Construction is something that has to take time. Where we are overall as a nation, things are backed up. There is no clear timeline but they would like to be under construction sometime this year.”

Dunn has been helping the company with the development in Greenville. As for a location in Greenville, there are no specifics to release yet.

“There were seven parcels that were identified,” Dunn said. “They have narrowed those seven down to two to fit within what the current text amendment says for a modular data processing facility.”

Greenville City Council voted on a text amendment in January that made strict guidelines for companies like Compute North.

“The ordinance says they have to be on a 35-acre site so making sure that within the parcels that are identified they are within the 35 acres and that they have enough acreage to develop on properly,” Dunn said. “There is a radius set for single-family housing and also schools. Those have also been vetted and made sure they are within the current ordinance.”

The company, which has been met with community pushback from the start, is only looking at locations in the industrial zoning area.

“They are going to be in an industrial zone area, and so they are hopeful the community will embrace them,” Dunn added. “All of the things they have said leading up to this point are accurate and true, and they intend to be good community stewards.”

9OYS reached out to Compute North for any updates on its end. A spokesperson said they have a preferred location found that meets city requirements and the company’s needs, and will release more information once permits are approved.