CHEROKEE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and his former environmental secretary — now EPA Administrator Michael Regan — are celebrating the use of electricity to transport children to and from school and activities.

Cooper and Regan joined leaders of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in far western North Carolina on Tuesday to highlight what the tribe calls the first electric-vehicle school bus in the state.

The Eastern Band ordered the school bus through a grant from the state Department of Environmental Quality. That money came from the state’s share of an emission settlement involving Volkswagen over its diesel vehicles. The Cherokee Boys Club received the bus this month.

“This electric school bus is better for the environment and our children’s health, and it was made right here in North Carolina. That’s a win-win-win for our state,” Cooper said. “The transition to clean transportation is critical in our fight against climate change and this new emission-free bus shows just how many opportunities for clean energy transitions there are in our everyday life.”

Regan also announced an EPA grant to help fund four additional electric school buses for the tribe’s K-12 schools. The tribe, boys club and Duke Energy also are helping pay for these buses.

“We are grateful and excited for cooperation we have received from Governor Cooper and the Environmental Protection Agency in the effort to provide better and safer transportation for our school children,” Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Principal Chief Richard Sneed said. “We are confident that the new electric school busses will be an asset for the community for years to come.”

“Thanks to the leadership of Governor Cooper and Principal Chief Sneed, EPA and our partners are delivering on our mission to protect children’s health and the environment and hitting the accelerator on a clean transportation future through this investment in electric school buses,” said Regan. “With an unprecedented $5 billion investment in low- and zero-emission school buses from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law coming soon for communities across the country, this is only the beginning.”

Regan became EPA leader in March 2021.

﻿“At Thomas Built Buses, we’re extremely proud to deliver the first all-electric school bus in our own home state,” said Kevin Bangston, president and CEO, Thomas Built Buses. “Our company has deep roots here in North Carolina tracing back over 100 years. In that time, we’ve led the way in supplying reliable, quality buses to transport students to and from school, and we’re excited to continue to do so as we enter a new era of clean, sustainable, zero-emission transportation.”

“By demonstrating their commitment to electric school buses, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is modeling the leadership, innovation and partnership needed for the future of the Tribe and for our state,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “This celebration is an example of what transformation-minded organizations can do when we work together. Duke Energy applauds the vision demonstrated today, and we stand ready to make electric buses a reality across North Carolina.”

“One electric school bus eliminates more than 23 tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year and provides health benefits, especially for children,” said NC DEQ Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser. “The health and environmental benefits are the reason we are prioritizing electric school bus replacements with the remainder of the Volkswagen Settlement funding.”