WALSTONBURG, N.C. – Corporate Ladder Brewing Company announces plans to operate its first North Carolina location in the NW Greene Industrial Park in Greene County.

This innovative brewery recently acquired the former Billy Beer building, a facility covering approximately 10,000 square feet and four acres of land within the park.

Corporate Ladder Brewing Company, located in Florida, is renowned for its selection of craft beers, which include fruited sours, adjunct stouts, barrel-aged sours & stouts, hazy IPAs, and lagers. They remain dedicated to innovation while maintaining a vigilant awareness of market trends. In September of 2023, Corporate Ladder Brewing earned a Gold Medal in the Dessert Stout or Pastry Stout category at the Great American Beer Festival.

This marks Corporate Ladder Brewing Company’s inaugural presence in North Carolina, and the facility will be solely dedicated to the production and distribution of their distinctive craft beers. It is anticipated that the site will employ between 10 and 15 individuals.

“Corporate Ladder Brewing Company is thrilled to announce our expansion into Greene County, North Carolina. This marks a significant milestone in our journey, and we couldn’t be more excited about establishing our first North Carolina presence in such a welcoming and dynamic community,” says Blake Kleppe, Founder and CEO of Corporate Ladder Brewing Company. “Our decision to choose Greene County was driven by its strategic location, and the tremendous support we’ve received from local officials and the community. We are committed to bringing our unique craft beer experience to North Carolina and look forward to becoming an integral part of the Greene County community.

“This expansion is not just about growing our business, but also about fostering a culture of craft beer appreciation and community engagement. We eagerly anticipate sharing our passion for quality craft beers with North Carolinians and contributing to the region’s economic growth.”

Others who commented on the announcement included:

“The Pro-Growth, low tax policies of the NC General Assembly together with the hard work and collaboration of the Greene County, regional, and state economic development officials are paying off. Corporate Ladder Brewing is making a smart investment by choosing Greene County for their expansion into North Carolina. The NW Greene Industrial Park is a terrific location and I look forward to seeing their future success. Congratulations to Greene County and Corporate Ladder Brewing.” – N.C. Senator Buck Newton

“We extend our warmest welcome to Corporate Ladder Brewing as they choose Greene County for their expansion. This significant decision holds great promise for our community, and it will undoubtedly stimulate economic growth and create valuable employment opportunities. As the #1 state for business, North Carolina presents a strategic opportunity for companies seeking a favorable environment to thrive and grow. Our great state has established itself as a top destination for craft breweries, attracting beer enthusiasts from near and far. By selecting Greene County as its first foray into our great state, Corporate Ladder Brewing recognizes the warm hospitality, vibrant community spirit, and immense potential our area possesses. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact this collaboration will have on our region and look forward to a bright future for craft beer in Greene County.” – N.C. Representative Chris Humphrey

“On behalf of the Board of County Commissioners, we formally welcome Corporate Ladder Brewing Company to Greene County, where they have chosen to establish their very first North Carolina location. This exciting development is expected to bring in substantial investments and the creation of well-paying jobs within our community. We want to express our heartfelt appreciation to all the hardworking individuals who have played a pivotal role in making this project a reality.” – Bennie Heath, Chair of the Greene County Board of Commissioners

“We are excited to have Corporate Ladder Brewing choose Greene County for their first North Carolina location. In a state with numerous options, their decision underscores the appeal and opportunities present in Greene County with our pro-business environment and the strategic location of the NW Greene Industrial Park, conveniently situated right off Interstate 587. This provides swift and easy access to I-95, the Triangle, Wilson, and Greenville. This collaboration is a testament to Greene County’s commitment to economic development and collaborative success. We appreciate all those who played a pivotal role in making this venture a reality.” -Trey Cash, Economic Development Director for Greene County.