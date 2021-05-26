Credit Karma becomes latest ‘fintech’ company headed to Charlotte, bringing 600 new jobs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte is quickly becoming a hotspot for tech companies across the country. On Tuesday, yet another business announced a big expansion.

Credit Karma says they’re bringing their headquarters to the Queen City.

The company currently has an office in Ballantyne, but today they announced they are officially expanding their company into North Carolina, bringing 600 jobs to the area with the move.

These jobs range from software engineers to analysts, to management positions, but with all these people potentially moving to Charlotte to work, many are wondering where they’re going to live.

A local real estate agent has some predictions.

“It’s going to depend on where they want to work and if they’re being housed in a certain office space, as they relocate to a permanent space and how that investment relates to people wanting to commute into the city,” said Mike Hege.

Credit Karma will be investing $13 million into this expansion for their new East Coast headquarters.

Tech companies have been flocking to North Carolina for the past decade and Charlotte is getting more of the share now. A local broker says this expansion is another testament to Charlotte’s economic growth surge.

“The millennials have identified Charlotte as a great spot to set up and start a career, whether it be for the financial centers, or in this case, fintech or even medical. Charlotte has a lot of draw,” said Scott Pridemore, a broker principal with Compass. “It’s not just financially. I mean–yes, finances a huge piece–but a lot of people are relocating to Charlotte for other reasons.”

Governor Roy Cooper and Mayor Vi Lyles said they want to create a technology ecosphere in North Carolina’s workforce to help tech companies be successful.