GREENVILLE, N.C. — Many of us spend time on the internet. Whether it’s for news, social media, school, work and many other things.

Spending more time online though means that you can fall victim to cybercrime, even though the FBI tracks and fights it. Cybercrime is defined as any malicious activity done via a computer or the internet, such as email scams and identity theft.

Thirdpartytrust.com surveyed over 1,000 Americans to find out which states have the most victims, and how much money on average victims in each state have lost due to cybercrime.

North Carolina ranked 5th best in the country for cybercrime.

Nevada had the most cybercrime victims per capita. 637 out of every 100,000 have been a victim. The average across the United States was 170.

The most common type of online crime in Nevada is identity theft. There were 19,766 victims of internet crimes last year lost a combined $127,865,258.

In 2021, $8.3 billion was lost to cybercrime in America alone. The most common scam was non-payment/ non-delivery scams. This type of scam involves selling or buying something online, but whatever was purchased is never delivered.

It averaged out to about 11,572 victims per state. It’s also important to remember that these are just the ones that are reported to the FBI, meaning the actual number could be much higher.

How much money per victim was lost?

North Dakota: $32,016.17

New York: 21,751.52

California: $21,464.37

Connecticut: $20,616.05

Vermont: $18,838.43

In some states, less than $6,000 was lost, meaning not all cyber criminals get away with their crimes.

In a survey of over 1,000 Americans, 58% have been a victim, and 68% know someone who was. When it comes to non-payment/ non-delivery, just over half have bought something online and not received it, and 15% have sold something and not received their payment.

Even though online scams are clearly common, there is something you can do about it.

Most people reported to the website they were scammed from, some confronted the person directly, 11% reported it to the BBB (Better Business Bureau), that same amount reported to local authorities, and only 2% reported it to the FBI.

There are also ways to protect yourself online. When asked what they to do protect themselves, Americans say they back up their data regularly, pay for extra security software, use two-factor authentication, use strong passwords, use a password manager and use a VPN.

Other ways to protect yourself are staying up to date with data breaches, frequently changing your password, updating your software frequently, and using biometrics to unlock devices like fingerprints and Face IDs.