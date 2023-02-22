CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Cypress Landing Golf Course, a local semi-private golf club, is under new management.

Bobby Jones Links, an Atlanta-based club management and advisory services company, was selected to manage the course. Cypress Landing is the fifth North Carolina golf club in the company’s management portfolio.

In total, Bobby Jones Links manages 33 properties in 12 states. The others are Cleveland Country Club in Shelby, Colonial Country Club in Thomasville, Henderson Country Club in Henderson and Hope Valley Country Club in Durham.

“We are thrilled to be working with Bobby Jones Links to elevate and improve our Cypress Landing Golf Course,” says Carol Hornaday, chair of the Golf Course Committee.

“We interviewed several management companies and Bobby Jones Links’ positive references, flexibility and commitment of resources and expertise to help achieve our goals made them stand out amongst their peers. We are confident that Bobby Jones Links will help achieve our goals to set us up for long-term success.”

The 18th hole at Cypress Landing (Courtesy of Cypress Landing Golf Course)

According to a press release, Cypress Landing is an active adult waterfront community offering residents an abundance of outdoor recreation amenities, including a 222-slip marina, tennis and pickleball courts, a fitness center and a Bill Love-designed 18-hole, par 72 golf course spread over 4,300 acres of pine forest rolling terrain.

“The golf course at Cypress Landing is recognized as one of the top-rated layouts in eastern North Carolina, and we are excited to partner with Cypress Landing to enhance an already terrific property,” says Doug Hellman, Bobby Jones Links’ president of business development.

“We look forward to leveraging our marketing prowess, operational acumen, and industry-recognized staff training expertise to improve bottom-line financial performance and to consistently deliver uncompromised member and customer experiences,” says Hellman.

The company said it will also focus on improving the club’s food and beverage service, communication with members, and adding more activities, programs and themed events.