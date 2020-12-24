Delivery drivers race against the Christmas clock to get packages delivered by Friday

If you haven’t gotten your online orders yet, you’re not the only one.

USPS offices have reported that there will be some packages that will not get delivered before Christmas Day.

Due to the pandemic’s impact on employees nationwide, a number of hubs across the country are running slower than expected.

Meanwhile, delivery outlets like UPS and FedEx have reportedly brought in a historic number of drivers to deliver a historic number of online orders.

Drivers for UPS report having to deliver upwards of 200 packages per trip, while FedEx drivers report delivering between 150 and 200 per trip.

In the Winston-Salem UPS hub, employees are working longer shifts to make the delivery deadline.

At the FedEx shipment center in the city, employees report that they have actually been able to get ahead of the shipment schedule by two to three days.

The Postal Service says consumers concerned about COVID-19 exposure don’t have to leave home to ship their packages.

They can simply visit usps.com or use the Click-N-Ship feature for help shipping that holiday gift, ordering free Priority Mail boxes, printing shipping labels, purchasing postage and even requesting free next-day Package Pickup.