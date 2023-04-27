ROSE HILL, N.C. – Family-owned Duplin Winery, the makers of America’s favorite sweet wines, is pleased to announce the release of Southern Mist, its second Muscadine-Moscato blend, on May 3.

The new Southern Mist, a finely-carbonated white wine with sophisticated sweet notes of honeysuckle, rose and delicate fruit, is fit for any occasion. Its predecessor, the first-in-the-world Muscadine Moscato that was released in January, redefined what a sweet wine could be with the blend of Muscadine and Moscato.

Southern Mist pairs well with a variety of dishes including fancy charcuterie, elegant seafood, a backyard barbecue or spicy international flavors.

“That carbonated tickle changes the personality of the wine. Southern Mist’s Muscadine and Moscato flavors make it clean and refreshing, with just the right sweetness,” Duplin co-owner Dave Fussell Jr. said.

Southern Mist is the latest in a growing number of lightly carbonated wines Duplin plans to release. Up next is citrus-infused Orange Blossom, a tribute to Florida as Duplin prepares to open its Panama City Beach location.

Duplin’s new sparkling wines continue a little-known history of American winemaking. The first commercially produced champagne-style wine was made in North Carolina in 1835. Prohibition halted the production, but Duplin Winery revived the market in the late 1970s by crafting North Carolina’s first champagne-style wine in 145 years. Since then, Duplin has built a new state-of-the-art bottling line at the company’s Rose Hill headquarters to continue the tradition.

Southern Mist will only be available at duplinwinery.com and at Duplin Winery locations:

505 North Sycamore Street, Rose Hill, N.C. 4650 U.S. Highway 17 South, North Myrtle Beach, S.C. 10101 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach, FL. (Opening in Spring 2023)

A Southern Mist Celebration Gala will be held from 5-8 p.m. on May 13 in and around the spectacular Chapel at Duplin Vineyards event center, located at 918 West Charity Road, Rose Hill, N.C.

During the gala, each guest will receive a custom-designed souvenir glass and a winemaker-signed bottle of Southern Mist. There will be a special menu featuring Southern Mist chicken and Duplin’s famous cheesecake deliciously bedecked in a Southern Mist glaze. There will also be live music by top East Coast duo Dos Eddies, giveaways, games and exclusive discounts on Southern Mist.

The Southern Mist Release Party is currently sold out. To be added to the wait list please call the winery at 910-289-3888.