ELJ Farms celebrate ‘Christmas in July’ with area businesses, vendors

HALF MOON, N.C. (WNCT) — It was Christmas in July for one night only at ELJ Farms in Onslow County.

Due to coronavirus impacting events last year, leaders wanted to show local vendors and the community what is to come this December. Venue Manager and Marketing Director Katelyn Griffith said Friday the event was also an opportunity to take up a job this holiday season.

Griffith said they are looking to incorporate more of the community in their annual Christmas Town celebration in December. Expanding the festivities year-round allows them to do that.

Over 20 local vendors were participating in the summer spirit, the largest vendor market the farm has had besides wedding expos.

“If we can feed off one another and support each other, it’s only going to better the area and businesses,” said Griffith.

Click here to see the ELJ Farms website for more details about Christmas Town. You can also find out more about Friday’s event on the ELJ Farms Facebook page.